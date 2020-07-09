Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUN. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

RUN opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.11, a PEG ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $58,443.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $73,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,005.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,300. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

