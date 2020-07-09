Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

