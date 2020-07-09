Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 571% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

BMO opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

