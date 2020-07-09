Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,643 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,583% compared to the average volume of 157 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $798.40 million, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Analysts expect that Calix will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Calix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. increased their price objective on Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

