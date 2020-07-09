Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Scott Darling Sells 8,000 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $219,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,630.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,325.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $138,425.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -195.39 and a beta of 2.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $5,570,000. Old Well Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

