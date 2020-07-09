Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Scott Darling Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $219,520.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,325.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $138,425.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.39 and a beta of 2.97. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after buying an additional 2,216,349 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after buying an additional 983,001 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $5,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 280,721 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $5,032,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

