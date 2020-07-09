Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AZEK. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

AZEK opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

