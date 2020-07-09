State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.94% of Parker-Hannifin worth $655,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after buying an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,693,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,299,000 after buying an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,577,000 after buying an additional 124,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,264,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

