State Street Corp Sells 158,075 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,353,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.04% of Vulcan Materials worth $578,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.