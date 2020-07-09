State Street Corp Sells 14,622 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.87% of TransDigm Group worth $669,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $426.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.