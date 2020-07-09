State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,527,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,747 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.60% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $547,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,508,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,369,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,551,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $181.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.