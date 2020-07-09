State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.89% of Baidu worth $657,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4,692.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $469,811,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.55.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.