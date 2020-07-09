State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.77% of Kansas City Southern worth $577,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.05.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $146.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

