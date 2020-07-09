State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $598,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,987,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198,099 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 830.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,299.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $281,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,183 shares of company stock worth $800,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

