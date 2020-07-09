State Street Corp Purchases 129,991 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.54% of NXP Semiconductors worth $589,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NXPI opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 138.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

