State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,713,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.67% of Ameriprise Financial worth $585,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,734,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

