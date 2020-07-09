State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $544,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $309.88 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.53.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

