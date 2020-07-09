State Street Corp Has $714.06 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,989,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.79% of Skyworks Solutions worth $714,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 558,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,311 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $138.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

