State Street Corp Has $694.11 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267,461 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.50% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $694,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

SWK stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

