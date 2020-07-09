State Street Corp Has $549.09 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.68% of Sun Communities worth $549,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Shares of SUI opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

