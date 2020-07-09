State Street Corp Has $539.12 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.94% of Align Technology worth $539,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 974,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $237,845,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 659,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 605,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Align Technology by 10,154.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 331,964 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $278.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $301.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

