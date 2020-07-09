State Street Corp Has $513.92 Million Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Steris were worth $513,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

