State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.31% of NetEase worth $537,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $287,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,345,000 after buying an additional 513,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after buying an additional 494,506 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $98,940,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 24.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,447,000 after buying an additional 234,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $454.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.83. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $455.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

