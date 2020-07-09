State Street Corp Grows Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.60% of Fortinet worth $588,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $146.35 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $149.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.