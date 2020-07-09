State Street Corp Decreases Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,049,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.25% of CDW worth $564,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 43.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $113.38 on Thursday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

