State Street Corp Buys 1,296,053 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.38% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $522,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $176.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.37. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $178.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

