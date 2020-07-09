State Street Corp Acquires 294,310 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $658,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,037,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $4,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,962.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,059 shares of company stock valued at $43,049,726. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $147.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

