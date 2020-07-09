State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus lowered their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.