State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,457 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $280.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average is $311.31.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

