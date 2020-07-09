State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,297 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

Shares of ROP opened at $397.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $410.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

