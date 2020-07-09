State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,114.43 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,145.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,035.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $866.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,412,683.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $937.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.