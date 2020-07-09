State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 788 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $301.10 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.46.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.