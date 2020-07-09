State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,383 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,278 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.70.

NYSE DE opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

