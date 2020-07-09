State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $121.70 on Thursday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $123.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

