State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.34 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $420.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.47.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.