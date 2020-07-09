State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.06.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $212.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.34. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.