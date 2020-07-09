State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.64 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,482.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,331.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,356.81. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $47.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.