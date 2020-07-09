State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

