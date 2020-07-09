State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $384.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $394.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

