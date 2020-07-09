State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after acquiring an additional 293,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,157,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $217,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $157.30.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

