State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 58,555 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,137 shares of company stock valued at $14,128,453 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

