State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,671 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

GWW stock opened at $308.77 on Thursday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

