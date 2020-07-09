State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 21,572 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 255.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $706,835.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,420.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,259 shares of company stock valued at $45,388,253. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $234.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

