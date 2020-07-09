State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 15,731 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,841 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $13,284,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $337,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $302.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.39. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

