State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $294.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $294.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,227 shares of company stock valued at $15,795,950. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.23.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

