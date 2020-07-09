State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,901 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 79,185 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 83,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day moving average of $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

