State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 12,423 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.90.

MKC stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.67. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

