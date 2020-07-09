Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $204.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.30. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $221.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stamps.com by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Stamps.com by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

