Square (NYSE:SQ) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 211.67 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $133.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Square will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Square by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Square by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Square by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.