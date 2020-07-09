Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Receives $44.56 Average PT from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 697,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after acquiring an additional 197,269 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,098,000 after acquiring an additional 843,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.09. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

